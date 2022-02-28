Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Anand Mahindra thinks this 'Cloud waterfall' should be one of world’s wonders. Here's why

Anand Mahindra has shared a small video of a cloud waterfall located in Mizoram, Aizwal. In the video, clouds are seen cascading down the mountains at Aizawl, creating a 'cloud waterfall'.

Indian industrialist Anand Mahindra is undoubtedly a nature lover. The Mahindra Group chairman has often shared beautiful pictures of the sunrise, sunset, snowfall, beaches, etc. And this time in his latest post, Mahindra has shared a small video of a cloud waterfall located in Mizoram, Aizwal. In the video, clouds are seen cascading down the mountains at Aizawl, creating a 'cloud waterfall'.

In a tweet, Anand Mahindra wrote, "Aizawl. A cloud waterfall? Shouldn’t this be one of the world’s wonders? I wager people would trek from halfway across the world to witness this...".

The post has gained a lot of attention on social media. BSF India spokesperson Krishna Rao responded to Anand Mahindra's posts and wrote that a similar view could be also enjoyed in places like Meghalaya towards Mawsynram, and Sandakphu, West Bengal.

Others also shared short videos of beautiful clouds floating in the sky.

Meanwhile, Anand Mahindra's posts have received more than 25,000 likes and the post has been retweeted 4,0008 times.

