Indian industrialist Anand Mahindra is undoubtedly a nature lover. The Mahindra Group chairman has often shared beautiful pictures of the sunrise, sunset, snowfall, beaches, etc. And this time in his latest post, Mahindra has shared a small video of a cloud waterfall located in Mizoram, Aizwal. In the video, clouds are seen cascading down the mountains at Aizawl, creating a 'cloud waterfall'.
In a tweet, Anand Mahindra wrote, "Aizawl. A cloud waterfall? Shouldn’t this be one of the world’s wonders? I wager people would trek from halfway across the world to witness this...".
The post has gained a lot of attention on social media. BSF India spokesperson Krishna Rao responded to Anand Mahindra's posts and wrote that a similar view could be also enjoyed in places like Meghalaya towards Mawsynram, and Sandakphu, West Bengal.
Others also shared short videos of beautiful clouds floating in the sky.