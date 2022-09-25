Anand Mahindra thinks this kid should be made UN Ambassador for peace; Know why

Anand Mahindra thinks this kid should be made UN Ambassador for peace; Know why1 min read . 08:48 AM IST
- Anand Mahindra's latest post features an adorable kid walking down the aisle of an airplane
Industrialist Anand Mahindra often shares both inspiring and hilarious posts on Twitter. Each day the Mahindra Group chairman shares posts that have deep messages in them. His latest post features an adorable kid walking down the aisle of an airplane.
In a video, the kid waves 'Hi' to every passenger sitting on the seats. The passengers politely greet him back as well.
Mahindra shared the video along with a very powerful message for UN Secretary-General António Guterres. Mahindra wrote, "The world often seems to be becoming more conflict-ridden. Russia’s mobilisation only adds to the woes. But Children know how to remind us of how the world SHOULD be. @antonioguterres should make this toddler a UN Ambassador for peace & goodwill!"
The video has garnered over 197.2k views. Many netizens pointed out how well-behaved the toddler was. While many resonated with Mahindra's thoughts.
One user wrote, "It is unfortunate that children have to grow up into the current world, made by us, adults! More dangerous than guns & bombs is the war of famines and hunger- which is inevitable if we dont #SaveSoil . #SaveSoil is the responsibility of this generation towards our children".
