Industrialist Anand Mahindra has shared a post of an Indian Railways bridge which is no less than the country's one of the best engineering marvels. The business tycoon is so impressed with the unique railway bridge that he thinks that it can be shown in a James Bond movie.

The bridge is Chenab Bridge which is currently under construction. Chenab bridge is said to be the world's highest railway bridge, standing at 359 metre above river bed level. The Chenab Bridge is 35 metres higher than the iconic Eiffel Tower.

Sharing a post of civil servant Ankur Lahoty on Twitter. Anand Mahindra wrote, "Extraordinary achievement. The scene for the next James Bond movie opening?".

Extraordinary achievement. The scene for the next James Bond movie opening? https://t.co/F8bAVvhwxG — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 14, 2022

Last year as well the Mahindra Group chairman shared a short video of Chenab Bridge and said that he has added this destination to his bucket list for '22-'23.

"A salute to our engineers. Added to my bucket list in ‘22-‘23. But I suspect there will be a waiting list for tourists who just want to check it out," Mahindra said in the tweet.

According to the Centre, Chenab Bridge is India's first cable-stayed railway bridge in Jammu and Kashmir which is said to be the biggest civil-engineering challenge faced by any railway project in India in recent history.

The bridge will soon connect one of the most remote parts of the country in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir with the mainland.

The construction of the bridge started in 2004, but the work stopped in 2008-09 because of the safety aspect of the passengers due to frequent high-velocity winds in the area. A senior Railway official claimed that the bridge under construction can withstand winds up to 260 kmph and its lifespan will be 120 years.

The bridge forms the crucial link in the 111-km stretch between Katra and Banihal which is part of the Udhampur- Srinagar-Baramulla section of the Kashmir Railway project.

It is the seventh-largest arch-shaped bridge in the world as there is no support except on both sides of the river banks, one of the supporting RCC and steel pillars is 133 meters high. The arch is being supported by piers and trusses.

