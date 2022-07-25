‘It is a matter of great satisfaction to me that those who have been deprived for centuries, who have been away from the benefits of development... are seeing their reflection in me,’ President Droupadi Murmu said
Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra on Monday commemorated a significant moment in India's history, as the country's first-ever tribal President Droupadi Murmu took oath. The tech savvy Mahindra Group Chairman rightly reminded everyone to look no further for Monday motivation posting a video of the oath-taking ceremony of the President-elect.
Anand Mahindra shared the video with an inspiring caption, "look no further for your #MondayMotivation. Above all else, she is a person of extraordinary courage and a commitment to serve. Her inner strength has enabled her to withstand all the challenges life has thrown at her. I join in saluting her. A moment of intense pride for India."
Notably, Droupadi Murmu was sworn in as India's president on Monday, making her the first person from one of the country's marginalised tribal communities to serve as head of the country. This is a historic moment for India, Droupadi Murmu is from the Santhal tribe and was born in Odisha. After her oath of office in parliament, she said, “I started my life journey from a small tribal village. “From the background I come from, it was like a dream for me to even get elementary education." Droupadi Murmu further added, "but despite many obstacles, my resolve remained strong and I became the first daughter from my village to go to college."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to share, "her assuming the Presidency is a watershed moment for India especially for the poor, marginalised and downtrodden." Meanwhile, Murmu said "it is a matter of great satisfaction to me that those who have been deprived for centuries, who have been away from the benefits of development... are seeing their reflection in me."
It is important to note that Droupadi Murmu is only the second woman in India to have become the president of the country. Pratibha Patil was the first woman President of India and held the position for five years from 2007. Droupadi Murmu has succeeded Ram Nath Kovind.
