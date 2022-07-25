Notably, Droupadi Murmu was sworn in as India's president on Monday, making her the first person from one of the country's marginalised tribal communities to serve as head of the country. This is a historic moment for India, Droupadi Murmu is from the Santhal tribe and was born in Odisha. After her oath of office in parliament, she said, “I started my life journey from a small tribal village. “From the background I come from, it was like a dream for me to even get elementary education." Droupadi Murmu further added, "but despite many obstacles, my resolve remained strong and I became the first daughter from my village to go to college."

