Anand Mahindra ‘unable’ to accept Ratan Tata’s demise: ‘’Legends never die! Godspeed Mr T…’’

  • Ratan Tata Passes Away: Anand Mahindra said India’s economy is poised for a historic leap forward and that Ratan Tata's life and work have contributed greatly to the current position.

Nikita Prasad
Published10 Oct 2024, 01:42 AM IST
Anand Mahindra, vice chairman of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., speaks to a colleague following an interview in Singapore; Photographer: Charles Pertwee/Bloomberg
Ratan Tata Passes Away: Anand Mahindra, chairperson of the automotive major Mahindra Group, mourned the loss of Ratan Tata, patriarch of India's biggest conglomerate, on Wednesday, October 9, claiming that Tata will never be forgotten as ‘legends never die’.

Mahindra took to microblogging platform ‘X’, saying that he is ‘unable’ to accept the loss of Ratan Tata. “I am unable to accept the absence of Ratan Tata. India’s economy stands on the cusp of a historic leap forward. And Ratan’s life and work have had much to do with our being in this position,” he said.

Mahindra added that Tata's mentorship and guidance at this point in time would have been invaluable. With him gone, all we can do is to commit to emulating his example. Because he was a businessman for whom financial wealth and success was most useful when it was put to the service of the global community."

"Goodbye and Godspeed, Mr. T

You will not be forgotten.

Because Legends never die…

Om Shanti." said Mahindra in his post on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter).

Ratan Naval Tata, revered businessman and chair of Tata Trusts, which owns Tata Sons, died late on Monday night at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital. Tata, who remained a bachelor, is survived by a brother Jimmy Tata, and two half-sisters from his mother’s side. He also has a half-brother, Noel Tata, who is the chair of Trent. Besides family members, Tata Sons chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran and Tata’s close friend Mehli Mistry were at the hospital. 

“Mr. Tata’s dedication to philanthropy and the development of society has touched the lives of millions. From education to healthcare, his initiatives have left a deep-rooted mark that will benefit future generations. Reinforcing all of this work was Mr. Tata’s genuine humility in every individual interaction,” Tata Sons chief Chandrasekaran said in a statement.

First Published:10 Oct 2024, 01:42 AM IST
