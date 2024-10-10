Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Anand Mahindra ‘unable’ to accept Ratan Tata's demise: ‘'Legends never die! Godspeed Mr T…''

Anand Mahindra ‘unable’ to accept Ratan Tata's demise: ‘'Legends never die! Godspeed Mr T…''

Nikita Prasad

  • Ratan Tata Passes Away: Anand Mahindra said India’s economy is poised for a historic leap forward and that Ratan Tata's life and work have contributed greatly to the current position.

Anand Mahindra, vice chairman of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., speaks to a colleague following an interview in Singapore; Photographer: Charles Pertwee/Bloomberg

Ratan Tata Passes Away: Anand Mahindra, chairperson of the automotive major Mahindra Group, mourned the loss of Ratan Tata, patriarch of India's biggest conglomerate, on Wednesday, October 9, claiming that Tata will never be forgotten as ‘legends never die’.

Mahindra took to microblogging platform ‘X’, saying that he is ‘unable’ to accept the loss of Ratan Tata. “I am unable to accept the absence of Ratan Tata. India’s economy stands on the cusp of a historic leap forward. And Ratan’s life and work have had much to do with our being in this position," he said.

Mahindra added that Tata's mentorship and guidance at this point in time would have been invaluable. With him gone, all we can do is to commit to emulating his example. Because he was a businessman for whom financial wealth and success was most useful when it was put to the service of the global community."

"Goodbye and Godspeed, Mr. T

You will not be forgotten.

Because Legends never die…

Om Shanti." said Mahindra in his post on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter).

Ratan Naval Tata, revered businessman and chair of Tata Trusts, which owns Tata Sons, died late on Monday night at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital. Tata, who remained a bachelor, is survived by a brother Jimmy Tata, and two half-sisters from his mother’s side. He also has a half-brother, Noel Tata, who is the chair of Trent. Besides family members, Tata Sons chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran and Tata’s close friend Mehli Mistry were at the hospital.

“Mr. Tata’s dedication to philanthropy and the development of society has touched the lives of millions. From education to healthcare, his initiatives have left a deep-rooted mark that will benefit future generations. Reinforcing all of this work was Mr. Tata’s genuine humility in every individual interaction," Tata Sons chief Chandrasekaran said in a statement.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
