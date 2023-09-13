comScore
Active Stocks
Wed Sep 13 2023 13:36:41
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 129.95 0.85%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 193.7 1.2%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 626 0.84%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 436 0.23%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 453.05 0.45%
Business News/ News / India/  Anand Mahindra ‘very proud’ of Araku Coffee being gifted to G20 leaders
Back

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra on Tuesday appreciated the special gifts given to global leaders during their departure from the national capital after the G20 Summit in India. Particularly, the industrialist lauded Araku Coffee as the “best in the world".

He said as the chairman of the board of Araku Originals, the choice of gift makes him ‘very proud’. Araku Coffee is the world’s first terroir-mapped coffee, grown on organic plantations in the Araku Valley of Andhra Pradesh.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Anand Mahindra wrote, “As the Chairman of the Board of Araku Originals, I can’t argue with this choice of gift! It just makes me very, very proud. Araku Coffee is the perfect example of ‘The best in the World, Grown in India’…"

“Araku coffee beans bear the essence of the valley's rich soil and temperate climate. Pure Arabica with a rare aromatic profile, Araku Coffee is known for its unique texture and a symphony of flavors that makes for a smooth, well-balanced cup," ANI wrote in a post. 

PM Modi gifted items representing the culture of India to spouses of the world leaders. Some of the gifts were meticulously hand-crafted by master artisans of the country. A Khadi scarf and a coin box containing G20 commemorative coins were also gifted to visiting leaders. 

The other special gift items to G20 leaders included saffron from Kashmir, sheesham wood chests with brass patti, Pekoe Darjeeling and Nilgiri tea, Kashmiri Pashmina shawl, Sundarbans multiflora mangrove honey and Zighrana 'ittar' (perfume oil) from Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj. 

The G20 Summit was held at the newly-built Bharat Mandapam at Pragati Maidan from September 9-10. It was attended by US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, and French President Emmanuel Macron, among other world leaders.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 13 Sep 2023, 01:36 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App