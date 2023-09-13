Anand Mahindra ‘very proud’ of Araku Coffee being gifted to G20 leaders

Mahindra Group Chairman praises Araku Coffee as the ‘best in the world’ and expresses pride in the choice of gift for global leaders at G20 Summit in India.

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra on Tuesday appreciated the special gifts given to global leaders during their departure from the national capital after the G20 Summit in India. Particularly, the industrialist lauded Araku Coffee as the “best in the world". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He said as the chairman of the board of Araku Originals, the choice of gift makes him ‘very proud’. Araku Coffee is the world’s first terroir-mapped coffee, grown on organic plantations in the Araku Valley of Andhra Pradesh.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Anand Mahindra wrote, “As the Chairman of the Board of Araku Originals, I can’t argue with this choice of gift! It just makes me very, very proud. Araku Coffee is the perfect example of ‘The best in the World, Grown in India’…" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Araku coffee beans bear the essence of the valley's rich soil and temperate climate. Pure Arabica with a rare aromatic profile, Araku Coffee is known for its unique texture and a symphony of flavors that makes for a smooth, well-balanced cup," ANI wrote in a post.

PM Modi gifted items representing the culture of India to spouses of the world leaders. Some of the gifts were meticulously hand-crafted by master artisans of the country. A Khadi scarf and a coin box containing G20 commemorative coins were also gifted to visiting leaders.

The other special gift items to G20 leaders included saffron from Kashmir, sheesham wood chests with brass patti, Pekoe Darjeeling and Nilgiri tea, Kashmiri Pashmina shawl, Sundarbans multiflora mangrove honey and Zighrana 'ittar' (perfume oil) from Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The G20 Summit was held at the newly-built Bharat Mandapam at Pragati Maidan from September 9-10. It was attended by US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, and French President Emmanuel Macron, among other world leaders.