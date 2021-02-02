OPEN APP
Home >News >India >One of the most vital innovations': Anand Mahindra wishes a Nobel for inventors of Covid vaccine pill
Mahindra group chairman Anand Mahindra.mint (MINT_PRINT)
Mahindra group chairman Anand Mahindra.mint (MINT_PRINT)

One of the most vital innovations': Anand Mahindra wishes a Nobel for inventors of Covid vaccine pill

1 min read . Updated: 02 Feb 2021, 08:11 PM IST Staff Writer

Mahindra shared a snippet which claimed that a small biotech firm in West Sussex, England is working on putting a Covid-19 vaccine into a simple pill

Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra took to Twitter on Tuesday to shed light on an innovation that can change the way the Covid-19 vaccination drive is functioning around the globe at the moment.

Sharing a snippet, Mahindra also raised a question for the Nobel Academy.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
The frequency of trains from Monday to Friday will remain the same — 7.5 minutes during peak hours and 10 minutes in non-peak hours

Noida Metro: New 'fast trains' to skip stations to reduce travel time. Know timings, other details

1 min read . 08:07 PM IST
Fifteen fire engines rushed to the spot, news agency ANI reported. (Representative image)

Mumbai: Major fire breaks out at 'Adipurush' set, no casualties

1 min read . 08:06 PM IST
The stations which will be skipped are Sector - 50, Sector – 101, Sector - 81, Sector – 83, Sector - 143, Sector – 144, Sector – 145, Sector – 146, Sector – 147 and Sector 148 Metro Stations

Noida Metro: 'Fast trains' to skip 10 stations during peak hours to reduce travel time

1 min read . 08:06 PM IST
Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar

Over 2 crore farmers benefitted from MSP procurement in 2019-20: Tomar

2 min read . 07:53 PM IST

He uploaded what looks like a news piece which claimed that a small biotech firm in West Sussex, England is working on putting a Covid-19 vaccine into a simple pill.

Mahindra called it one of the most vital innovations needed in the world at the time.

"Don't know if there's any validity in this report. But would the Nobel Academy please give them a Nobel if they succeed? Probably one of the most vital innovations the world needs right now," wrote Mahindra.

The text of the snippet reads: "IosBio, which is based in Burgess Hill, has developed a method of putting vaccines into pill form and is working with a US firm that has made an injectable vaccine that is going through human trials."

This pill was seen to be effective in tests on monkeys, it claimed.

Turns out, the oral vaccine will begin clinical trials on Americans this month and ImmunityBio is applying for regulatory approval to run tests in Britain too, according to an article in The New Zealand Herald.

"A pill-based vaccine would be far easier to transport and administer than injections and could drastically speed up the race to immunise the world's population," the article stated.

"With our capsule you wouldn't need medical professionals to administer the vaccine, you could send this out on Amazon Prime and have everyone vaccinated by Saturday," iosBio's chief executive Wayne Channing was quoted as saying.

If the trial yields successful results, Mahindra's question will become more pertinent

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout