Anand Mahindra wants Axar Patel sunglasses to commemorate Team India's victory

Twitter was flooded with congratulatory posts for the Indian Cricket Team on Saturday after India outplayed England to emerge as the winners of the four-match Test series.

Among the lakhs of congratulatory tweets, the one which got much engagement was of business tycoon Anand Mahindra. The Mahindra chairman not only celebrated the win in his tweet, but he also posted a special question that’s since collecting several reactions.

Mahindra wrote, "Ok. Done & dusted. Series win in the pocket. Now I need to get these sunglasses to commemorate the victory. Which brand are they and where can I get them?"

Twitter users were thrilled to point out the brand of sunglasses these were. The most common answer is Oakley Men's Radar Shield Sunglasses. Twitter users also provided links to the sunglasses on Amazon.

Indian Cricket Team has successfully qualified for the World Test Championship final, where they will face New Zealand in June later this year.

