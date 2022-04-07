This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Anand Mahindra is so much in awe of this Turkey-based technology that he has asked Union Minister of Road and Transport Nitin Gadkari to try to implement the same in India
Industrialist Anand Mahindra has shared a video of a unique technology that can generate electricity from traffic. Gearhead Mahindra is so much in awe of this Turkey-based technology that he has asked Union Minister of Road and Transport Nitin Gadkari to try to implement the same in India.
In a video, an Enlil wind turbine can be seen converting oncoming traffic into electricity. As per the video, the turbine converts wind generated by passing cars into electricity. Besides, it also measures carbon dioxide levels in the air. The technology is invented by the Turkish company Devecitech. The turbine can generate 1KW of power per hour.
Calling it 'Ingenious' technology, Anand Mahindra has asked Gadkari to explore the Enlil "Given India’s traffic, we could become a global force in wind energy!," Mahindra Group Chairman wrote.
Enlil has an integrated SMART system that enables the addition of modules such as tools to measure CO2 levels, data collection through its IoT platform, traffic management systems, earthquake detection, connectivity for autonomous vehicles, and a built-in Wi-Fi station.
