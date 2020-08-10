Anand Mahindra wants people to beat Monday Blues through this

Anand Mahindra wants people to beat Monday Blues through this1 min read . Updated: 10 Aug 2020, 02:57 PM IST
The chairman of the Mahindra Group wants everyone to take inspiration from the people of Andhra Pradesh's Araku Valley.
Even though working people have devised their own ways to beat Monday blues, Anand Mahindra has a suggestion on how to do that with a touch of difference. In a tweet posted Monday morning, the chairman of the Mahindra Group wants everyone to take inspiration from the people of Andhra Pradesh's Araku Valley.
"Yesterday was #internationalindigenouspeoplesday which,amongst other things, recognises their contribution to the environment. Look no further than Araku, for dramatic evidence of that. And look no futher for #MondayMotivation," Mahindra tweeted.
Anand Mahindra was appreciating the plantation of 25 lakh in just five days by the tribals and a crack team of Naandi Foundation in the Araku Valley.
