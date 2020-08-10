Anand Mahindra wants people to beat Monday Blues through this

Even though working people have devised their own ways to beat Monday blues, Anand Mahindra has a suggestion on how to do that with a touch of difference. In a tweet posted Monday morning, the chairman of the Mahindra Group wants everyone to take inspiration from the people of Andhra Pradesh's Araku Valley.

"Yesterday was #internationalindigenouspeoplesday which,amongst other things, recognises their contribution to the environment. Look no further than Araku, for dramatic evidence of that. And look no futher for #MondayMotivation," Mahindra tweeted.

Yesterday was #internationalindigenouspeoplesday which,amongst other things, recognises their contribution to the environment. Look no further than Araku, for dramatic evidence of that. And look no futher for #MondayMotivation https://t.co/DDawjvfVn7 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 10, 2020

Anand Mahindra was appreciating the plantation of 25 lakh in just five days by the tribals and a crack team of Naandi Foundation in the Araku Valley.

2.5 MILLION Trees planted in 5 Days ! 👏 This was done by Tribals & a crack team @naandi_india in the @arakucoffeein region. It is these IMPOSSIBLE feats that made us coin #Arakunomics as a tribute to the tribals who inspired our Agriculture model. #IndigenousPeoplesDay pic.twitter.com/qaEfsgW6yx — Manoj Kumar (@manoj_naandi) August 9, 2020

