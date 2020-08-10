Anand Mahindra wants people to beat Monday Blues through this

Even though working people have devised their own ways to beat Monday blues, Anand Mahindra has a suggestion on how to do that with a touch of difference. In a tweet posted Monday morning, the chairman of the Mahindra Group wants everyone to take inspiration from the people of Andhra Pradesh's Araku Valley.

"Yesterday was #internationalindigenouspeoplesday which,amongst other things, recognises their contribution to the environment. Look no further than Araku, for dramatic evidence of that. And look no futher for #MondayMotivation," Mahindra tweeted.

"Yesterday was #internationalindigenouspeoplesday which,amongst other things, recognises their contribution to the environment. Look no further than Araku, for dramatic evidence of that. And look no futher for #MondayMotivation," Mahindra tweeted.

Anand Mahindra was appreciating the plantation of 25 lakh in just five days by the tribals and a crack team of Naandi Foundation in the Araku Valley.

