Anand Mahindra wants THIS stylish three-wheeler to be Made in India. Watch Video

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra has shared his praise for a 'three-wheeler' he saw in Manhattan. Mahindra noted that this three-wheeler was different from other similar vehicles he'd seen, noting that the vehicle was not a 'commercial rickshaw' and was not aimed at last mile mobility, but instead had 'style oozing out of it'.

Mahindra also shared his optimism that the stylish three-wheeler could one day be manufactured by an Indian company, as India is a global heavyweight in the segment. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Mahindra wrote, “I spot this ‘three wheeler’ in Manhattan. It’s no commercial rickshaw! And it’s certainly not about last~mile-mobility. This one has style oozing out of it. One day from an Indian company? After all, we’re the global heavyweights in 3-wheelers"

Last week, Mahindra had also praised Google's new move to manufacture the Pixel 8 smartphone in India. The entrepreneur, while replying to a post about Google's decision to manufacture the Pixel series smartphones in India, noted that he was proudly informed in the US about the iPhone 15 being manufactured in India. Mahindra revealed that he also owns a Google Pixel smartphone and will switch to the India-made Pixel phones once they are launched.

Sharing a fascinating anecdote, Mahindra wrote, I recently was in a Verizon store in the U.S to get a local sim and proudly informed the salesperson that my iPhone 15 was made in India. It was a particular pleasure to see his raised eyebrows! I also have a Google Pixel. I will switch to the India-made version when it’s out. So I’ll be able to tell them my Pixel is made in India too… But there probably won’t be any raised eyebrows at that time because by then. India will have been globally acknowledged as a manufacturing powerhouse…

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!