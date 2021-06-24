Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >Anand Mahindra wants to introduce a new, unheard of technology in motorcycles

Anand Mahindra wants to introduce a new, unheard of technology in motorcycles

Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra.
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Livemint, Edited By Staff Writer

Known for posting fascinating things on Twitter, the industrialist on Thursday shared a video from the Nilgiris range on his timeline

Necessity is the mother of invention. Anand Mahindra seems to believe in this proverb with his whole heart.

Known for posting fascinating things on Twitter, the industrialist on Thursday shared a video from the Nilgiris range on his timeline.

The video clip is of a person riding through Nilgiris on his motorcycle when he suddenly encounters a family of bears at a bend in the road. Upon spotting the bears, the person halts and continues to videograph the scenario.

At first, the bears seem harmless, busy in their own pursuit. They sit silently by the side of the road, staring at the rider.

A baby bear then appears and jumps back to the forest range. At that exact moment, another bear starts charging towards the rider.

The video ends in a blur as the rider tries to flee the scene.

Posting the video, Anand Mahindra told his followers to stick till the end to "feel an adrenaline rush".

"Somewhere in the Nilgiris... Wait till the end of the clip if you want to feel an adrenaline rush...To the @jawamotorcycles team: We need to introduce a ‘Bear Charge’ warning on our bikes (sic)," he wrote, tagging the motorcycle brand JAWA.

After stopping production in 1996 in India, JAWA motorcycles was resurrected in 2018 by the Mahindra group.

In October 2016, Mahindra & Mahindra, through its subsidiary Classic Legends Private Limited (CLPL), signed a licensing deal to launch motorbikes under the JAWA brand name in India and some other East Asian countries.

On 15 November 2018, the Classic Legends launched three motorcycles in India: Jawa 300, Jawa 42, and Jawa Perak. In 2021, the 42 was updated and a new model, the Jawa Forty-Two was introduced at a lower price point. They are manufactured in Pithampur.

