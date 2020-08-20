Anyone who follows Anand Mahindra on social media knows that he is a big fan of 'lungis', a garment wrapped around the waist and extending to the ankles. But is he possibly also carrying the same attire while he attends various virtual meetings? Answer is categorical yes.

Chairman of Mahindra Group replies that someone might be spying on him while quoting a tweet which advertises special 'lungis' for work from home people.

Was someone spying on me..? 😊 pic.twitter.com/LFuZRuVdO5 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 20, 2020

Anand Mahindra in April confessed to have worn lungis below shirts while working from home. " And I have a confession to make: On some video calls from home, I did wear a lungi under my shirt. Didn’t have to stand up at any point during the meetings, but I suspect my colleagues may ask me to do so after this tweet!"





On a lighter note, this is from my #whatsappwonderbox. And I have a confession to make:On some Video Calls from home, I DID wear a lungi under my shirt. Didn’t have to stand up at any point during the meetings, but I suspect my colleagues may ask me to do so after this tweet! pic.twitter.com/e1IElefNaa — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 5, 2020

