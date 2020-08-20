Anand Mahindra wears a 'lungi' while attending con calls? He drops a hint

Anand Mahindra wears a 'lungi' while attending con calls? He drops a hint1 min read . 10:43 AM IST
'And I have a confession to make: On some video calls from home, I did wear a lungi under my shirt,' said Anand Mahindra.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
'And I have a confession to make: On some video calls from home, I did wear a lungi under my shirt,' said Anand Mahindra.
Anyone who follows Anand Mahindra on social media knows that he is a big fan of 'lungis', a garment wrapped around the waist and extending to the ankles. But is he possibly also carrying the same attire while he attends various virtual meetings? Answer is categorical yes.
Anyone who follows Anand Mahindra on social media knows that he is a big fan of 'lungis', a garment wrapped around the waist and extending to the ankles. But is he possibly also carrying the same attire while he attends various virtual meetings? Answer is categorical yes.
Chairman of Mahindra Group replies that someone might be spying on him while quoting a tweet which advertises special 'lungis' for work from home people.
Chairman of Mahindra Group replies that someone might be spying on him while quoting a tweet which advertises special 'lungis' for work from home people.
Anand Mahindra in April confessed to have worn lungis below shirts while working from home. " And I have a confession to make: On some video calls from home, I did wear a lungi under my shirt. Didn’t have to stand up at any point during the meetings, but I suspect my colleagues may ask me to do so after this tweet!"
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated