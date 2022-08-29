Anand Mahindra who had helped Manipur boy in 2021 has now shared an update

Anand Mahindra who had helped Manipur boy in 2021 has now shared an update2 min read . 02:02 PM IST
- In 2021, Mahindra Group Chairperson Anand Mahindra was so awestruck by Ningombam Prem's talent that he had decided to support him.
A boy from Manipur, Ningombam Prem, who had rose to fame in 2021 on social media with his extraordinary talent of designing robots made out of electric waste and cardboards. Mahindra Group Chairperson Anand Mahindra was so awestruck by his talent that he had decided to support him. Now after a year, the chairman has shared an update on Prem.
Sharing a proud update on his official social media platform Twitter, Mahindra wrote, “Many of you may remember Prem's story. We were delighted when he accepted our offer of joining Mahindra University where he is now an engineering student. And this past summer he interned at Mahindra's Auto Design Studio under the tutelage of Pratap Bose."
In another tweet, he wrote, “I was very pleased when Pratap told me that Prem’s had a very successful summer internship—working specifically on advanced car door opening mechanisms. Most important Pratap praised Prem’s inclination to ‘learn by making things.’ We need more of that mode of education!"
The young boy from Imphal had used scrap material to build an ‘Iron Man’ suit. Mahindra had also said that he was inspired by Prem's 'ambition skills' that's why he decided to support the boy's talent.
Prem hailed from Thoubal district’s Heirok town, situated about 33 km from Manipur, Imphal. He was studying in Fine Arts at Imphal Art College. He also has a YouTube channel Kanglei Tech in which he shares his phenomenal creativity. Prem had made many versions of the Iron Man helmet, a mini can refrigerator robot, and a replica of the Real Steel robot.
On 20 September 2021, Mahindra had tweeted, "Move over Tony Stark. Make way for the REAL Iron Man. And it would be a privilege to assist him & his siblings in their education. If someone can connect me to him, it will be a privilege for me."
Before arriving in Hyderabad, the Prem had posted photos of his journey thanking the airline IndiGo for a “warm welcome" and arranging a “special seat" for him.
“Good news everyone respected Sir Anand Mahindra giving me sponsorship for studying mechanical engineering at the Mahindra University, Hyderabad. Many thanks to sir Anand Mahindra for your support and kindness and also his Mahindra Foundation group Sheetal Mehta. Their foundation provide me everything what I need and take care of me as well. Thank you everyone for supporting me, share my story and also thanks to digital media partners for sharing my story to reach many people. They are also sending me a Driver to pick me up on the airport , Hyderabad."
