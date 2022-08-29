Anand Mahindra who had helped Manipur boy in 2021 has now shared an update

“Good news everyone respected Sir Anand Mahindra giving me sponsorship for studying mechanical engineering at the Mahindra University, Hyderabad. Many thanks to sir Anand Mahindra for your support and kindness and also his Mahindra Foundation group Sheetal Mehta. Their foundation provide me everything what I need and take care of me as well. Thank you everyone for supporting me, share my story and also thanks to digital media partners for sharing my story to reach many people. They are also sending me a Driver to pick me up on the airport , Hyderabad."