Anand Mahindra has shared an idea with his Twitter followers and if executed, this could change a major part of India’s ecosystem. National highways often have to cut into thick forests in order to connect two important parts of the country. However, these highways come at a serious expense. The long highways often disturb the ecosystems around them and also cause the death of many animals in road accidents, at the same time risks human lives as well.

Anand Mahindra recently posted a tweet to share an idea about building animal corridors. In the tweet, he shared an image of an ecoduct in Netherlands which provides a safe crossing path for wildlife amidst the danger of highways. In his tweet, he stated, “The perfect way to coexist. @nitin_gadkari ji if you can make this a standard feature when building highways through particular zones, we will give you a standing ovation!"

In response to the business tycoon’s call to execute a similar idea, Nitin Gadkari, India’s Minister for Road Transport & Highways, replied, “Thank you for your suggestion @anandmahindra ji. Yes, we need to look at similar innovations. Ecological balance has to be maintained."

The perfect way to coexist. @nitin_gadkari ji if you can make this a standard feature when building highways through particular zones, we will give you a standing ovation! https://t.co/vEN0FeIcLN — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 29, 2020

He further mentioned and shared images of an existing project on the NH44 between Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra that serves a similar purpose. In another tweet Gadkari responded, “We tried developing an animal corridor on NH44 between Seoni (Madhya Pradesh) & Nagpur (Maharashtra) that gave us good results. Nevertheless, we shall continue striving towards our goal for peaceful coexistence between man and animal."

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated