Anand Mahindra wishes 'a very Happy Teachers Day' to these teachers. See tweet

Anand Mahindra wishes ‘a very Happy Teachers Day’ to these teachers. See tweet

Mahindra group chairman Anand Mahindra
1 min read . 09:45 PM IST Livemint

On the occasion of Teachers Day, Mahindra thanked his followers on Twitter for sharing their knowledge with him

As the nation celebrates Teachers Day on Sunday, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra extended his best wishes to an unexpected group of teachers.

Taking to Twitter, the Indian business magnate thanked his followers on the microblogging platform on the occasion of Teachers Day for sharing their knowledge with him.

“I was brought up to believe that the whole world, and every single person you meet has the potential to be your teacher. So here’s a very Happy #TeachersDay2021 to all my friends on Twitter. Thank you for the lessons you have taught me and the knowledge you have shared," Mahindra posted on his Twitter handle.

Mahindra has a sizeable following on Twitter where he is known to post funny and interesting tweets on topical issues. He regularly interacts with his followers on a variety of topics.

Teachers Day is celebrated on September 5 every year to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the first Vice President of India and the second President of the nation.

