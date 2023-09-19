Hello User
Anand Mahindra wishes everyone on Ganesh Chaturthi, says Bappa reminds us life is a thing of joy

1 min read 19 Sep 2023, 06:04 PM IST Livemint

Anand Mahindra says the most wonderful thing about our pantheon of deities is that it includes a playful God like Ganesha

Anand Mahindra, chairman of Mahindra group.

Wishing everyone on the occassion of Ganesh Chaturthi, Anand Mahindra, chairman of the Mahindra group, on Tuesday said that the most wonderful thing about our pantheon of deities is that it includes a playful God like Ganesha.

Lord Ganesha reminds us that life is a thing of joy, he also said.

In a post on X,Anand Mahindra wrote:“The most wonderful thing about our pantheon of deities is that it includes a playful God like Ganeshji. We need him to remind us that life is a thing of joy… Ganpati Bappa Morya! A very#HappyGaneshChaturthi to you all…"

Updated: 19 Sep 2023, 06:04 PM IST
