Anand Mahindra wowed by Visakhapatnam beach’s ‘raw beauty’, points to an ‘interesting irony’

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra took to X on Sunday (October 25) to say how compelled he is by the "raw beauty" of Gangavaram Beach, near Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

Anand Mahindra said it does not look like a "conventional" beach and even shared an 'interesting irony'. Here's what he said.

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Not a ‘conventional’ beach Anand Mahindra started his post on X by asking, "Why isn’t this one of India’s most talked-about coastal landscapes?"

He introduced, "This is Gangavaram Beach, near Visakhapatnam." Mahindra even shared a few images of the beach that did have any "swaying coconut palms", but "towering rocky cliffs."

The pictures, he said, were captured by India Aesthetica.

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"Not the conventional image of a tropical beach. No rows of swaying coconut palms or picture-postcard scenery. Instead, towering rocky cliffs & a rugged, almost prehistoric beauty," Mahindra wrote on X on Sunday.

Captivated by the images and landscape of the Andhra Pradesh beach, Mahindra added, "Frankly, I find this kind of raw beauty even more compelling. It’s the sort of place that invites you not just to relax, but to reflect."

Also Read | A doyen of Indian industry, Anand Mahindra leaves behind a hard to match legacy

'Interesting irony' Anand Mahindra believed, "There’s an interesting irony here..."

He said the world’s technology giants are arriving in Visakhapatnam "to build hyperscale data centres & AI infrastructure."

"But judging by these photographs, nature got into the hyperscaling business here millions of years ago!," Mahindra wrote.

He said, "Vizag [Visakhapatnam] is clearly on its way to becoming a major technology hub. But I suspect it also has the potential to become one of India’s most sought-after coastal leisure destinations."

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"Clearly, there's more than one kind of spectacular growth story unfolding in Vizag…," Anand Mahindra said.

About the Author Akriti Anand Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry. In her curren...Read More ✕ Akriti Anand



In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.



Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.



One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.



When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.



Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.



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Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry.In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.Connect with Akriti hereLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199 Twitter/X: https://x.com/AkritiAnand7 Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in