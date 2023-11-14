Anand Mahindra's lookalike? Industrialist says 'we were separated during...'

Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra responds to a user on X who shared an image of his doppelganger, jokingly saying they were separated during a childhood 'Mela'.

Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra has been an active social media user. The Chairman often shares witty tweets, human interest stories, funny videos, offbeat posts to motivate and inspire his 10.8 million followers.

Now, the Chairman has responded to a post shared by a user on X who shared an image of his doppelganger. Responding to the user, the Mahindra Group Chairman said, “Looks like we were separated during some Mela in our childhood"

Anand Mahindra replied to a user named PJ who shared a picture of his colleague who looked like him. Sharing the picture, the user wrote, “@anandmahindra You too can get shocked after seeing this person. My colleague from Pune, lookalike Anand Mahindra."

Many users on X joined the bandwagon and noticed the uncanny resemblance, commenting that he looked like Anand Mahindra's identical twin.

“Judwa" while some other said, “Uncanny Resemblance"

One user wrote, “Identical twins?"

"Is he Mahindra Anand?" Some other user wrote.

“He looks like exactly like ur digital twin lost in Kumbh ka mela," another said.

Another user wrote, "It is the time you’d both meet back" One even asked Anand Mahindra, “Have you ever gone to a mela is the question"

Another commented saying, "It's incredible how life has a way of weaving connections. Wishing you both a joyful reunion!"

“Perfect plot for Manmohan Desai Blockbuster," another one commented.

You can use him to attend multiple meetings, a user said. One even wrote, “Don't say that, he might ask for a share in all Mahindra businesses"

"Unbelievable. I was stunned upon seeing it, my goodness, what a combination of faces. Oh my, amazing!"

“But basic differences between them are - one manufacture vehicles and another buy it on 5 years EMI," another user commented.

