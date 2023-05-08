Anand Mohan release: SC issues notice to Bihar, Centre; to hear matter next week2 min read . Updated: 08 May 2023, 08:11 PM IST
The plea stated that the Bihar government made amends to the Bihar Prison Manual with the sole objective to release Anand Mohan, who was sentenced to death by a trial court in 2007
The Supreme Court issued a notice to the Bihar government on Monday over the early release of former Member of Parliament (MP) Anand Mohan, who was serving life imprisonment in the gruesome murder case of the then District Magistrate of Gopalganj G Krishnaiah in December 1994. The notice came after Umadevi Krishnaiah, the wife of the deceased IAS officer file a petition objecting to the early release.
