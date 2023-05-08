The Supreme Court issued a notice to the Bihar government on Monday over the early release of former Member of Parliament (MP) Anand Mohan, who was serving life imprisonment in the gruesome murder case of the then District Magistrate of Gopalganj G Krishnaiah in December 1994. The notice came after Umadevi Krishnaiah, the wife of the deceased IAS officer file a petition objecting to the early release.

A bench of Justice Surya Kant and Justice JK Maheshwari also issued a notice to Centre and Anand Mohan. In order to make sure that Anand Mohan receives the concerned notice, the apex court directed the service of notice through the Saharsa district superintendent of police, where the former MP is currently residing. The court then posted the matter for next week.

The plea stated that the Bihar government made amends to the Bihar Prison Manual with the sole objective to release Anand Mohan, who was sentenced to death by a trial court in 2007. The death sentence of the former MP was later commuted to life by the Patna high court in 2008.

“The said amendment has been brought about only for the benefit of the convict as he is apparently the only convict to get the benefit of this amendment," read the petition.

Changes in Bihar Prison Manual:

Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government decided to make changes to the Bihar Prison Manual, in 2012. As a result, the clause pertaining to the "murder of a public servant on duty" was removed from the list of cases for which remission of jail term cannot be considered. This means that individuals who have been convicted of killing a public servant can now be considered for early release from prison after serving 14 years behind bars.

On 27 April, the gangster-turned-politician was released from jail.

The petition also highlighted the time Anand Mohan spent in jail and how he had access to mobile phones and during a court hearing, he was allowed to travel in his own private vehicle and stay at the government circuit house. The plea submitted that all these instances should have gone against the convict while considering his release.