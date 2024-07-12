Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant wedding: Samsung CEO Han Jong-hee, Kim Kardashian arrive in Mumbai | WATCH

  • Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant wedding: Kim Kardashian reaches Mumbai.

First Published12 Jul 2024, 07:23 AM IST
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant wedding: Kim Kardashian arrives in Mumbai. (Photo: ANI)
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant wedding: Kim Kardashian arrives in Mumbai. (Photo: ANI)

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian and her sister Kloe Kardashian arrived in Mumbai on Thursday night for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding.

Kim Kardashian Arrives in Mumbai for Ambani Wedding
Samsung CEO Han Jong-hee and Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrived in Mumbai.

Also Read: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding LIVE Updates: Stage is set for grand Indian wedding gala

Earlier on Thursday, Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas arrived in Mumbai as they are also all set to attend the wedding of Anant and Radhika, which is on Friday.

Mumbai: Actress Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas arrive for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding, in Mumbai, Thursday, July 11, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives in Mumbai.

 

Last week, Justin Bieber performed for hundreds of guests at the Sangeet ceremony of Anant and Radhika. Now, it is to be seen who from Tinsel Town will grace the most awaited wedding of the year.

After months-long pre-wedding festivities, Anant, son of billionaire Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, will finally tie the knot on Friday.

After months-long pre-wedding festivities, Anant, son of billionaire Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, will finally tie the knot on Friday.

Anant Ambani's wedding, set to take place at Mumbai's Jio World Centre, is expected to draw a distinguished guest list featuring luminaries from various sectors. Among the attendees are HSBC Holdings plc Chairman Mark Tucker, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. Chairman Jay Lee, and political figures such as former UK leaders Boris Johnson and Tony Blair, according to sources familiar with the guest list who spoke anonymously.

The list includes Chief Executives like Saudi Aramco’s Amin Nasser, BP Plc's Murray Auchincloss, Emma Walmsley of GSK Plc, Jim Taiclet of Lockheed Martin, and FIFA President Gianni Infantino. While CEOs from firms like Ericsson and HP Inc. will be present, notable tech figures such as Meta Platforms Inc.’s Mark Zuckerberg, who attended pre-wedding festivities, are reportedly absent from the guest list.

Also Read: Mumbai BKC employees get ’work from home’ till July 15 as Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant prep for wedding

Celebrities including Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Ram Charan, and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee have already arrived in Mumbai for Anant Ambani's wedding.

The event, which has garnered attention for its lavish scale, has seen Mukesh Ambani sparing no expense, with expenditures running into millions of dollars. Top performers from around the globe have been invited to India to entertain guests during the festivities.

