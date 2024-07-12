Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant wedding: Samsung CEO Han Jong-hee, Kim Kardashian arrive in Mumbai | WATCH

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian and her sister Kloe Kardashian arrived in Mumbai on Thursday night for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding.

#WATCH | US TV personality Kim Kardashian arrives in Mumbai for the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. pic.twitter.com/fJsDPpcJy8 — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2024

Samsung CEO Han Jong-hee and Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrived in Mumbai.

VIDEO | Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives in Mumbai for the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/Gyha8Shg5G — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 12, 2024

VIDEO | Samsung CEO Han Jong-hee arrives in Mumbai for wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. pic.twitter.com/G5mAZtLhJ7 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 11, 2024

Earlier on Thursday, Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas arrived in Mumbai as they are also all set to attend the wedding of Anant and Radhika, which is on Friday.

Mumbai: Actress Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas arrive for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding, in Mumbai, Thursday, July 11, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives in Mumbai.

Last week, Justin Bieber performed for hundreds of guests at the Sangeet ceremony of Anant and Radhika. Now, it is to be seen who from Tinsel Town will grace the most awaited wedding of the year.

After months-long pre-wedding festivities, Anant, son of billionaire Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, will finally tie the knot on Friday.

Anant Ambani's wedding, set to take place at Mumbai's Jio World Centre, is expected to draw a distinguished guest list featuring luminaries from various sectors. Among the attendees are HSBC Holdings plc Chairman Mark Tucker, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. Chairman Jay Lee, and political figures such as former UK leaders Boris Johnson and Tony Blair, according to sources familiar with the guest list who spoke anonymously.

The list includes Chief Executives like Saudi Aramco’s Amin Nasser, BP Plc's Murray Auchincloss, Emma Walmsley of GSK Plc, Jim Taiclet of Lockheed Martin, and FIFA President Gianni Infantino. While CEOs from firms like Ericsson and HP Inc. will be present, notable tech figures such as Meta Platforms Inc.’s Mark Zuckerberg, who attended pre-wedding festivities, are reportedly absent from the guest list.

Celebrities including Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Ram Charan, and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee have already arrived in Mumbai for Anant Ambani's wedding.