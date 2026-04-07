Anant Ambani announces ₹18 crore in donations for temple infra, animal welfare in Kerala — Details here

Anant Ambani has pledged ₹18 crore towards temple infrastructure and animal welfare in Kerala, including ₹6 crore in donations to the Rajarajeshwaram and Guruvayur temples. He also committed ₹12 crore for the restoration of the historic East Gopuram at Rajarajeshwaram Temple.

The Executive Director of Reliance Industries Limited has also announced additional support for elephant welfare initiatives at Guruvayur, focusing on improved care and infrastructure, news agency ANI reported.

During his visit to the Rajrajeshwaram Temple in Taliparamba on Monday, 2 April at around 8 pm, Ambani made traditional offerings, including Ponnumkudam, Pattam, Thaali, Neyyamrutu, and performed Ashwamedha Namaskaram. He also handed over a cheque of ₹3 crore to support the ongoing renovation work, according to the news report.

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Donations to fund infrastructure development After remaining in a state of disrepair for over two centuries, the restoration efforts are seen as a major step for devotees and temple authorities. The committed funds will also be utilised to upgrade parking and other facilities, aiming to improve the overall experience for pilgrims visiting the temple.

Earlier in the day, at around 5 pm, Ambani visited the Guruvayur Temple, where he offered prayers to Lord Guruvayurappan and donated ₹3 crore to the temple trust, the news agency reported.

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At Guruvayur, Ambani was welcomed by Devaswom Chairman AV Gopinath and other officials. He was honoured with traditional mementoes and prasadam. Senior officials from the Devaswom and Jeevadhan departments were also present on the occasion, ANI reported.

Anant Ambani's commitment to animal care Ambani's efforts to support initiatives for the welfare of temple elephants at Guruvayur are aligned with his commitment to animal care and conservation through Vantara, an animal rescue, care, and rehabilitation initiative established by the Reliance Foundation in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

Anant Ambani stresses a ‘deep connection’ with nature Speaking on the occasion, Ambani told ANI that "India's spiritual traditions are not merely places of worship, they are living institutions that nurture faith, community, compassion, and our deep connection with nature. It is our collective responsibility to preserve and strengthen this sacred heritage for future generations."

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