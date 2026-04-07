Anant Ambani contributes ₹18-crore for Kerala temple infrastructure, animal welfare

Anant Ambani, the Executive Director of Reliance Industries Limited, announced ₹18 crore in contributions towards temple infrastructure and animal welfare in Kerala.

These including ₹6 crore in donations to the Rajrajeshwaram and Guruvayur temples and a ₹12 crore commitment to restore the historic East Gopuram at Rajrajeshwaram, alongside new initiatives for the care of temple elephants at Guruvayur, according news agency ANI.

During his visit to the historic Rajrajeshwaram Temple in Taliparamba around 8 pm on April 2 , Anant Ambani made traditional offerings, including Ponnumkudam, Pattam, Thaali, Neyyamrutu, and performed Ashwamedha Namaskaram, ANI reported.

He reportedly handed over a cheque of ₹3 crore towards ongoing renovation efforts.

As part of his broader ₹12 crore commitment, Anant Ambani pledged support for the restoration of the East Gopuram, a structure of immense aesthetic and archaeological significance believed to be as ancient as the temple itself.

Having remained in a state of disrepair for over two centuries, its restoration marks a significant moment for devotees and temple authorities. The committed funds will also support improved parking and infrastructure to enhance the overall experience for pilgrims.

Anant Ambani was accompanied by close associates and received with traditional honours by temple authorities. Among those present were TTK Devaswom President TP Vinod Kumar, Executive Officer KP Vinayan, Chief Priest EP Kuberan Namboothiri, and members of the Devaswom Board.

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Earlier in the day, at around 5 PM, Anant Ambani visited the Guruvayur Temple, where he offered prayers to Lord Guruvayurappan and donated ₹3 crore to the temple trust.

In line with his commitment to animal care and conservation through Vantara, Anant Ambani also expressed his intent to support initiatives for the welfare of temple elephants at Guruvayur.

These include the development of a dedicated elephant hospital, a chain-free shelter, and modern infrastructure designed to ensure humane, dignified, and scientific care for elephants associated with temple traditions.

At Guruvayur, he was received by Devaswom Chairman AV Gopinath and other officials, and was honoured with traditional mementos and prasadam. Senior officials from the Devaswom and Jeevadhan departments were present on the occasion.

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Speaking on the occasion, Anant Ambani said, "India's spiritual traditions are not merely places of worship, they are living institutions that nurture faith, community, compassion, and our deep connection with nature. It is our collective responsibility to preserve and strengthen this sacred heritage for future generations."

He added, “Through these initiatives, and through our work at Vantara, we seek to serve with humility, by enhancing the experience of devotees while ensuring that the animals who are an integral part of our traditions are cared for with the utmost dignity, compassion, and scientific attention.”

Anant Ambani's contributions reflect a broader vision rooted in India's timeless spiritual ethos, where faith, service, compassion, and harmony with nature are deeply intertwined.

By supporting temple infrastructure, enabling the restoration of sacred heritage structures, enhancing the experience of devotees, and advancing the welfare of temple animals, these initiatives aim to preserve and strengthen the living traditions that form the bedrock of India's civilizational heritage.