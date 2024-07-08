Ahead of wedding, Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant’s families celebrate Grah Shanti Puja | See pics

Ahead of their wedding scheduled for July 12, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant participated in a Grah Shanti Puja ceremony.

Singer Nikita Waghela shared glimpses from the event, including serene moments from the Grah Shanti and Mandap Muhurat Puja, in an Instagram post on Sunday.

Radhika looked elegant in a cream and golden saree adorned with exquisite jewellery, while Anant wore a red kurta paired with a golden jacket.

Recently, Mukesh Ambani and his wife, Nita Ambani, organized a mass wedding event for 50 underprivileged couples. Their son Akash Ambani, daughter Isha Ambani, and spouses Shloka Mehta and Anand Piramal attended the event.

On Friday, the Ambani family also hosted a Sangeet Ceremony, which featured a star-studded guest list, including celebrities. The highlight of the Sangeet Ceremony was a performance by global pop sensation Justin Bieber.

Earlier this year, the couple hosted a series of pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, which saw a star-studded guest list from around the globe.

Business leaders, heads of state, and Hollywood and Bollywood celebrities graced the occasion, making it an event to remember.

Among the distinguished guests were Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, and Ivanka Trump.

The pre-wedding celebrations were highlighted by pop sensation Rihanna's electrifying debut performance in India. The theme "A Walk on the Wildside," infused with "jungle fever," brought a creative touch that mesmerized guests. This was followed by "Mela Rouge," a vibrant celebration of South Asian culture.

The three-day extravaganza also featured the world-renowned illusionist David Blaine, whose remarkable feats left guests spellbound.

Adding to the glamour were Bollywood stars and family members who participated in the sangeet performances. Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh made a special appearance, captivating the audience with his talent.