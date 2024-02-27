Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh and Nita Ambani, is all set to tie the knot with Radhika Merchant—the younger daughter of Viren Merchant, the CEO of Encore Healthcare, and entrepreneur Shaila Merchant—next month. Wedding preparations are in full swing. An elaborate menu has been planned for guests who have been invited to the pre-wedding celebrations in Gujarat’s Jamnagar from March 1-3.

As per India Today, over 1,000 guests have been invited to the grand event that will be attended by several prominent personalities, including Bill Gates. According to Bloomberg Mark Zuckerberg is likely to attend the event.

ABP News reported that a special team of 65 chefs from Indore (Madhya Pradesh) have been invited for the special occasion. There will be a special focus on Indori food. The cuisines will also include Parsi food to Thai, Mexican and Japanese, apart from pan-Asian dishes at the function.

Over the period of three days, a total of 2,500 dishes will be on the menu and none of them will be repeated during the grand event.

Breakfast will include over 75 options, more than 225 types of dishes are included in lunch, 275 types of dishes in dinner and 85 types of items are included in midnight meals. Midnight meal will be served from 12 midnight to 4 am. There is also a special provision for vegan dishes for the guests.

Why Jamnagar as wedding venue?

In an interview with CNBC 18, Anant Ambani discussed the reasons behind choosing Jamnagar as the wedding venue. Ambani said “My grandmother is from Jamnagar. My mother has built the whole city. They have built the whole thing brick by brick. I have spent a lot of time here as a child. Mumbai is my home, but my heart is in Jamnagar. My parents and grandmother also suggested that we pick Jamnagar as the venue. It also gives me an opportunity to celebrate with my colleagues, and the other people I work with."

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant got engaged in a Gol Dhana ceremony in Mumbai on January 19, 2023

