Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding menu unveiled; 65 chefs from Indore to cook 2,500 dishes
An elaborate menu has been planned for guests who have been invited to the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant in Gujarat’s Jamnagar from March 1-3
Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh and Nita Ambani, is all set to tie the knot with Radhika Merchant—the younger daughter of Viren Merchant, the CEO of Encore Healthcare, and entrepreneur Shaila Merchant—next month. Wedding preparations are in full swing. An elaborate menu has been planned for guests who have been invited to the pre-wedding celebrations in Gujarat’s Jamnagar from March 1-3.