Months after hosting pre-wedding celebrations in Gujarat's Jamnagar, Billionaire Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani are all set to host Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's second pre-wedding celebrations in Italy between 28 May to 1 June.

It is expected that actors, cricketers, businessmen and celebrities would mark their presence at the event.

Earlier, celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Salman Khan, MS Dhoni, and others were seen at Mumbai's private airport on Monday. They would be the guests at a a luxury cruise that will embark on a picturesque 4,380-kilometre journey from Italy to the South of France and back, reported Hindustan Times.

Here's what we know so far: 1) The second pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will take place in Italy between 28 May to 1 June.

2) Around 800 guests will mark the presence in the a luxury cruise liner, reported Deccan Chronicle.

3) The luxury cruise in Europe will sail for a picturesque 4,380 kilometre journey from Italy to the South of France and back.

4) The celebration will start with a welcome lunch, followed by a 'Starry Night'- themed evening gala on 29 May.

5) The guests will land in Rome for a tourist day out on 31 May and they will land in Cannes for a masquerade bash on 31 May. The festivities will end on 1 June at Italy's Portofino.

6) The list of guests include Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh. Also, Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan with family are expected to join.

7) The guests would be served with an extensive menu including Parsi, Thai, Mexican, and Japanese dishes.

8) Radhika is expected to wear an exquisite custom-made Grace Ling Couture piece, which is 3D-carved and is made using Aerospace Aluminum Technology. It is inspired by the concept of a Galactic Princess.

