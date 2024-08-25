‘Main avoid hi karti hoon..,’ Kangana Ranaut explains absence from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding

Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut has shared why she missed Anant Ambani's and Radhika Merchant's wedding festivities.

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan on his YouTube channel, Kangana explained that her brother's wedding was scheduled for the same day. She also took the opportunity to commend Anant Ambani.

Kangana said, “I got a call from Anant Ambani, and he is such a lovely boy. He told me, 'Come to my wedding'. I said, ‘I have a wedding at my home’. That day was a very auspicious day and my younger brother was getting married.”

Ranaut said, “Khair, aise bhi main avoid hi karti hoon zyada filmy shaadiyon mein jaana (Anyway, I tend to avoid attending too many filmy weddings). But, I wish them the best.”

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant tied the knot on July 12, and a number of wedding-related functions were held between July 13 and July 15. Many celebrities from the film industry, sports, and politics attended the wedding celebrations. Global celebrities Kim Kardarshian, Justin Bieber, and Rihanna participated in the pre-wedding and other festivities.

Several precious jewellery sets were spotted during the celebrations. According to a Vogue article, Nita Ambani, the mother of the groom, wore a 100-carat yellow diamond necklace for the wedding.

A report by Outlook suggested that while an expense of ₹4,000-5,000 crore could seem overwhelming, the Ambani family spends a lesser percentage of their net worth on their children's weddings than the average Indian family.

Any Indian family spends around 5% to 15% of their total wealth on weddings, while the Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding was only around 0.5% of the Ambani family's net worth.