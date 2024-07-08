Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: David Beckham, wife Victoria invited for reception

  • Earlier in 2023, Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita hosted the Beckham couple at their home 'Antilia' in Mumbai.

Livemint
Updated8 Jul 2024, 11:01 PM IST
legendary football player and Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham looks on during the Major League Soccer (MLS) football match between Inter Miami CF and Atlanta United FC at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on May 29, 2024. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP)
legendary football player and Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham looks on during the Major League Soccer (MLS) football match between Inter Miami CF and Atlanta United FC at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on May 29, 2024. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP)(AFP)

With just a couple of days left for the grand wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, legendary football player David Beckham and his wife Victoria Beckham have been extended an invitation by billionaire Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani.

The youngest son of the Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani – Anant Ambani, is all set to get married to Radhika Merchant on 12 July. The much-awaited wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will take place on 12 July at the Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai. 

Also Read | Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: 5-star hotel rooms in BKC ‘sold out’

Justin Bieber lit the sangeet ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant with his evergreen favourite songs to the latest superhits. After his performance, Justin Bieber reportedly flew back to the USA early Saturday morning. According to several media reports, the global sensation was charged a whopping $10 million for his performance.

Earlier in 2023, Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita hosted the Beckham couple at their home 'Antilia' in Mumbai during his three-day visit to India as part of his tour as UNICEF's Goodwill Ambassador, reported News18.

Also Read | Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant’s families celebrate Grah Shanti Puja | See pics

According to details, their wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will last for the including 'Shubh Vivaah' followed by 'Shubh Aashirwad' on 13 July and 'Mangal Utsav' or the wedding reception on 14 July.

Pre-wedding celebrations:

The couple celebrated the first pre-wedding from 1 to 3 March at the Ambani estate in Jamnagar, where they invited around 1,200 guests, including Rihanna, Bill Gates, Hillary Clinton, Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump, Karlie Kloss, and Mark Zuckerberg, among others. Other entertainers reportedly included Akon, Punjabi musician Diljit Dosanjh, and magician David Blaine, reported Moneycontrol.

Also Read | Mumbai traffic restrictions due to Ambani wedding leaves netizens furious

In the second pre-wedding celebrations, they invited around 1,200 friends, family members, and coworkers for a four-day cruise trip in the Mediterranean, departing from Palermo, Italy.

With agency inputs.

First Published:8 Jul 2024, 11:01 PM IST
