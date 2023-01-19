Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: Engagement ceremony to be held today at Antilla2 min read . 10:29 AM IST
- Radhika Merchant is the daughter of Viren Merchant, the CEO of Encore Healthcare. She hails from Kutch, Gujarat
Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son, Anant Ambani, will soon tie the knot with Radhika Merchant in a grand ceremony. The engagement ceremony is scheduled to be held today at Mukesh Ambani's residence Antilla in Mumbai.
On Tuesday, the couple hosted their mehendi ceremony. Radhika Merchant is the daughter of Viren Merchant, the CEO of Encore Healthcare. She hails from Kutch, Gujarat. She has trained in Bharatnatyam for eight years and is the disciple of Guru Bhavana Thakar of Shree Nibha Arts. In June 2022, Radhika made headlines after the Ambani family hosted a grand Arangetram ceremony at Jio World Centre. 'Arangetram' is a Tamil word that means ascending the stage by a dancer on the completion of formal training. It is the debut on-stage performance of a student of Indian classical dance and music following years of training.
"Anant and Radhika have known each other for a few years and today's ceremony commences the formal journey of their marriage in the coming months," the statement said. "Both families seek the blessings and good wishes of everyone for Radhika and Anant as they start their journey of togetherness."
While Anant studied at Brown University in the US, Radhika is a graduate of New York University. Anant is being groomed to take over the new energy business of oil-to-telecom-to-retail conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd run by his father. He is on the boards of Jio Platforms - the group's telecom and digital company, and Reliance Retail Ventures.
The statement said Anant leads the energy business of Reliance and Radhika serves as a director on the board of Encore Healthcare.
Ambanis have three children -- twins Akash and Isha, and youngest son Anant.
Their daughter Isha married Piramal Group heir Anand Piramal in December 2018. They were last month blessed with twins, Aadiya and Krishna.
Elder son Akash married diamantaire Russell Mehta's daughter Shloka in March 2019. They have a two-year-old son, Prithvi.
