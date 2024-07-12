Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Former UK PMs Boris Johnson, Tony Blair reach Mumbai | WATCH

Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Tony Blair arrived in Mumbai on Friday for the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives in Mumbai for the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.





Former British PM Tony Blair arrives in Mumbai for the wedding of Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant.

Earlier, top celebrities Kim and Khloe Kardashian, boxer Mike Tyson, and global business tycoons arrived in Mumbai.

After an extensive four-month-long series of star-studded pre-wedding celebrations, Anant Ambani, 29, is preparing to marry Radhika Merchant, daughter of pharmaceutical tycoons Viren and Shaila Merchant.

PTI reported citing sources that the guest list includes a blend of Indian and international celebrities, politicians, and corporate giants.

Previously, Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita have organized extravagant weddings for their other children. Isha Ambani's 2018 wedding featured performances by Beyoncé and was attended by notable figures like Hillary Clinton and John Kerry. Similarly, Akash Ambani's celebrations included pre-wedding festivities in St Moritz with Chris Martin performing, followed by a wedding in Mumbai with Maroon 5 performing.

However, the wedding of their youngest son has surpassed both in scale. A three-day pre-wedding event held in Gujarat's Jamnagar, the hometown of the Ambani family and site of their conglomerate's major oil refining complex, hosted around 1,200 guests. Among them were luminaries such as Meta's Mark Zuckerberg, Microsoft's Bill Gates, BlackRock co-founder Larry Fink, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, and Saudi Aramco chairman Yasir Al Rumayyan. The event also featured a performance by Rihanna.

Bollywood stars too are expected to attend the celebrations. The events leading to the wedding featured Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, and Alia Bhatt. Veteran actors Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan are also expected to attend. And so is Priyanka Chopra-Jonas, Aishwarya Rai-Bachchan, Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan, PTI reported.