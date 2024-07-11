Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: From Beckham & Hilary Clinton to Kim Kardashian, check celebrity guest list

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's youngest son Anant Ambani, and Radhika Merchant are getting married this weekend at the Jio World Convention Centre at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai. The wedding festivities will begin on July 12 and conclude on July 14.

The events will begin on July 12 with the wedding or Shubh Vivah. On July 13, there will be the blessing ritual or Shubh Aashirwad, and on July 14, it is the wedding reception day or Mangal Utsav, reported ANI.

The wedding party will be attended by multiple big names from the entertainment industry as well as foreign delegates, and businessmen.

Bloomberg reported that foreign delegates such as the former prime minister of the UK Boris Johnson and former US Secretary of State Hilary Clinton are likely to attend the wedding celebrations.

According to an Economic Times report, former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, social media entrepreneur Jay Shetty, former Swedish Prime Minister Carl Bildt, Stephen Harper, former Canadian Prime Minister, Tanzania president Samia Suluhu Hassan, and Gianni Infantino president of Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) will also attend the wedding.

According to media reports, Samsung Electronics Chairman Jay Lee, Lockheed Martin CEO James Taiclet, HSBC Group Chairman Mark Tucker, Aramco CEO Amin Nasser, Morgan Stanley MD Michael Grimes, CEO of Adobe Shantanu Narayen, BP CEO Murray Auchincloss, and Temasek CEO Dilhan Pillay are expected to attend.

Apart from the business tycoons and foreign delegates, celebrities from Hollywood and Bollywood will be at the event. The guest list includes Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Mike Tyson, John Cena, David Beckham, and Adele.

Celebrities like Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Ram Charan, and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee have already arrived in Mumbai for the wedding.