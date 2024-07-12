The Kardashians, John Cena, David and Victoria Beckham, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and more. Who are the celebrities attending the Ambani wedding?
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The long anticipated wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant kicked off on Friday with a start-studded guest list. The lengthy list of celebrities attending the festivities include Bollywood icons such as Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan as well as global names such as the Kardashians and John Cena.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!