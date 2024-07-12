Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: John Cena performs bhangra, strikes ‘you can’t see me' pose | Watch

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: John Cena performs bhangra, strikes ‘you can’t see me' pose | Watch

Livemint

John Cena's bhangra dance in bandhgala suit ahead of Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding goes viral online.

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: John Cena performs bhangra, strikes ‘you can’t see me' pose | Watch

WWE champion-turned-actor John Cena generated buzz on Friday after donning a bandhgala suit and perfoming bhangra ahead of the Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding.

Visuals shared online showed the actor striking his signature ‘you can’t see me’ pose for the paparazzi and even incorporating the move into his dance steps.

(With inputs from agencies)

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.