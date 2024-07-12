Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: John Cena performs bhangra, strikes ‘you can’t see me' pose | Watch
John Cena's bhangra dance in bandhgala suit ahead of Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding goes viral online.
WWE champion-turned-actor John Cena generated buzz on Friday after donning a bandhgala suit and perfoming bhangra ahead of the Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding.
Visuals shared online showed the actor striking his signature ‘you can’t see me’ pose for the paparazzi and even incorporating the move into his dance steps.
(With inputs from agencies)
