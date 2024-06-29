Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: Mass wedding for underprivileged ahead of their nuptials in Mumbai

  • The main ceremonies of Anant Ambani's and Radhika Merchant's wedding will commence on Friday, July 12.

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani and his fiance Radhika Merchant prepare to tie the knot at the prestigious Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai, on July 12. (ANI Photo)
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani’s son Anant Ambani and his fiance Radhika Merchant prepare to tie the knot at the prestigious Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai, on July 12. (ANI Photo)(Image source-Instagram)

As a part of the pre-wedding festivities for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, a mass wedding ceremony for underprivileged individuals has been arranged to take place in Palghar.

As reported by ANI, “As part of the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, a mass wedding of the underprivileged has been organised at 4:30 pm on 2nd July, at Swami Vivekanand Vidyamandir in Palghar.”

 

The wedding of Anant Ambani to Radhika Merchant, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, is scheduled for July 12 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). The event promises to blend tradition with modernity, featuring meticulously planned ceremonies following Hindu Vedic customs.

Nita Ambani, Founder and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, initiated the wedding preparations by offering the first invitation to Lord Shiva at Kashi Vishwanath Temple, ANI reported.

Also Read: Nita Ambani stops at chaat shop during Kashi Viswanath Temple visit with Anant-Radhika Merchant’s wedding invite | Watch

The main festivities will commence on July 12 with the Shubh Vivah ceremony, which encourages guests to wear traditional Indian clothing. The celebrations will continue on July 13 with Shubh Aashirwad and conclude with Mangal Utsav, the wedding reception, on July 14. Guests are requested to adhere to an 'Indian chic' dress code.

Earlier pre-wedding events in Jamnagar were star-studded, featuring global business leaders, political figures, and celebrities from Hollywood and Bollywood.

The standout moment of the pre-wedding festivities was an exhilarating performance by global pop icon Rihanna, making her debut appearance in India. The event was themed ‘A Walk on the Wildside’ with a 'jungle fever' motif that impressed guests, followed by 'Mela Rouge,' a celebration highlighting South Asian culture.

Also Read: Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s grand pre-wedding events in Italy Check photos

Adding to the spectacle was the presence of renowned illusionist David Blaine, whose extraordinary acts mesmerized attendees throughout the three-day extravaganza.

The sangeet performances featured Bollywood stars and family members, with actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh making a special appearance, captivating the audience with his talent.

(With inputs from ANI)

