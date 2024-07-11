Mumbai gets ’work from home’ till July 15 as Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant prep for wedding

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: Several offices at Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), a prestigious commercial hub, have instructed employees to work remotely until July 15.

This decision stems from traffic diversions and restricted access due to the upcoming wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Anant Ambani — youngest son of Reliance Industries Ltd. Chairman Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika Merchant, daughter of Viren Merchant, will marry on July 12 at the Jio World Convention Centre in BKC, with festivities continuing until July 14.

The extravagant celebrations have caused inconvenience and frustration among local residents and office workers in Mumbai. Traffic restrictions have been imposed from July 12 to 15 around the wedding venue situated within the Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai's bustling financial district.

This area houses India’s major stock exchange, markets regulator, and numerous international banks.

The Ambani-Merchant wedding has caused a notable spike in hotel bookings and prices across Mumbai. Luxury hotels in BKC are reportedly charging up to ₹1 lakh per night, with venues like Trident and Oberoi fully booked from July 10 to 14. The lavish event has attracted a star-studded guest list from Bollywood, Hollywood, business, and sports circles.

Earlier events leading up to the wedding included a 'mameru' ceremony on July 3, a traditional Gujarati pre-wedding ritual organized by the Ambani family. The celebrations escalated with a spectacular sangeet ceremony on July 7, featuring a performance by international pop sensation Justin Bieber, who entertained guests with hits like 'Baby', 'Peaches', and 'Love Yourself'.

Celebrities and global business leaders, including names like Kim and Khloe Kardashian and boxer Mike Tyson, are expected to attend the wedding celebration of Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Asia’s wealthiest individual.

According to Bloomberg, luminaries such as HSBC Holdings plc Chairman Mark Tucker, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. Chairman Jay Lee, and former UK leaders Boris Johnson and Tony Blair will grace the event.