Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Mumbai police arrests YouTuber who came from Andhra Pradesh to gatecrash event

Two uninvited guests, Venkatesh Narasaiya Alluri and Lukman Mohammad Shafi Sheikh, were taken into custody by Mumbai police for crashing Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding. Both individuals, one a YouTuber and the other a self-proclaimed businessman, came from Andhra Pradesh.

Livemint
First Published14 Jul 2024, 07:14 PM IST
Mint Image
Mint Image

Two people entered Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding without an invitation, police registered a case against both of them. One of them who entered without permission is Venkatesh Narasaiya Alluri (26) who is a YouTuber and the other person is Lukman Mohammad Shafi Sheikh (28) who called himself a businessman, both were taken into custody by Mumbai's BKC police. Separate cases have been registered against them. They came from Andhra Pradesh to attend the wedding. The police have released the accused after giving them notice and taking legal action in both cases: Mumbai Police

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:14 Jul 2024, 07:14 PM IST
HomeNewsIndiaAnant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Mumbai police arrests YouTuber who came from Andhra Pradesh to gatecrash event

Most Active Stocks

Indian Oil Corporation

166.90
03:58 PM | 12 JUL 2024
-7.6 (-4.36%)

Tata Steel

168.70
03:58 PM | 12 JUL 2024
-0.3 (-0.18%)

Bharat Electronics

333.30
03:59 PM | 12 JUL 2024
-2.25 (-0.67%)

Wipro

560.05
03:56 PM | 12 JUL 2024
25.7 (4.81%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

KPIT Technologies

1,864.00
03:57 PM | 12 JUL 2024
154.25 (9.02%)

Inox Wind

171.90
03:59 PM | 12 JUL 2024
13.85 (8.76%)

Zensar Technologies

768.20
03:29 PM | 12 JUL 2024
50.45 (7.03%)

Coforge

5,950.05
03:29 PM | 12 JUL 2024
386.65 (6.95%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,481.00218.00
    Chennai
    73,972.00-727.00
    Delhi
    74,771.00-218.00
    Kolkata
    73,972.00-218.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.76/L0.01
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue