Two people entered Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding without an invitation, police registered a case against both of them. One of them who entered without permission is Venkatesh Narasaiya Alluri (26) who is a YouTuber and the other person is Lukman Mohammad Shafi Sheikh (28) who called himself a businessman, both were taken into custody by Mumbai's BKC police. Separate cases have been registered against them. They came from Andhra Pradesh to attend the wedding. The police have released the accused after giving them notice and taking legal action in both cases: Mumbai Police

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}