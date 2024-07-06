Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: Mumbai police issue traffic advisory from 12-15 July, know which routes to avoid

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: Mumbai Police issued a traffic advisory between 12 to 15 July in the wake of the grand Ambanis wedding ceremony at Jio World Convention Centre. As the wedding ceremony will be joined by several Bollywood celebrities and other high-profile guests, traffic near the Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex will remain diverted to a different route throughout the Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding ceremony, Mumbai police said in the notice issued on Friday.

Due to a public event at the Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex on July 5th & from July 12th to 15th, 2024, the following traffic arrangements will be in place for the smooth flow of traffic.#MTPTrafficUpdates pic.twitter.com/KeERCC3ikw — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) July 5, 2024

“Due to a public event at the Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex on July 5th & from July 12th to 15th, 2024, the following traffic arrangements will be in place for the smooth flow of traffic,” wrote Mumbai Police in X post while sharing the advisory.

Mumbai Police traffic advisory According to the notice, the traffic will remain diverted from 1 on on 12 July to 12 am on 15th of July. Here are the key diversions and changes made.

No Entry to Kurla MTNL from Laxmi Tower Junction There will be no vehicle entry on the route to Kurla MTNL from Laxmi Tower Junction-Dhirubhai Ambani Squar Avenue Lane 3-Indian Oil Petrol Pump-Diamond Junction-Hotel Trident. Note that the event vehicle are exempted from the diversion.

Alternative route The alternative route suggested for the said restriction on traffic movement is: vehicles coming from One BKC are required to take a left turn at Kaxmu Tower Junction-Diamond Gate No.8-take right turn at NABARD Junction-Right turn at Diamond Junction proceed to BJC by Dhirubai Ambani Square/Indian Oil Petrol Pump.

Traffic diversion around Dhirubai Square avenue Vehicles coming from Kurla will not be allowed to enter at Dhirubai Ambani Square Avenue/Indian Oil Petrol Pump. Other than Kurla, there will be no vehicular movement to the said location from MNTL Junction, Platina Junction, Diamond Junction, BKC towards BKC Connector bridge.