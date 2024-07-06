Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: Mumbai police issue traffic advisory from 12-15 July, know which routes to avoid

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: Mumbai Traffic police have issued an advisory for commuters from 12 to 15 July. Traffic on several routes will remain diverted during the wedding ceremony at Jio World Convention Centre

First Published6 Jul 2024, 07:32 AM IST
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: Mumbai Police has issued traffic advisory near Jio World Centre.
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: Mumbai Police has issued traffic advisory near Jio World Centre.(PTI)

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: Mumbai Police issued a traffic advisory between 12 to 15 July in the wake of the grand Ambanis wedding ceremony at Jio World Convention Centre. As the wedding ceremony will be joined by several Bollywood celebrities and other high-profile guests, traffic near the Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex will remain diverted to a different route throughout the Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding ceremony, Mumbai police said in the notice issued on Friday.

“Due to a public event at the Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex on July 5th & from July 12th to 15th, 2024, the following traffic arrangements will be in place for the smooth flow of traffic,” wrote Mumbai Police in X post while sharing the advisory.

Mumbai Police traffic advisory

According to the notice, the traffic will remain diverted from 1 on on 12 July to 12 am on 15th of July. Here are the key diversions and changes made.

No Entry to Kurla MTNL from Laxmi Tower Junction

There will be no vehicle entry on the route to Kurla MTNL from Laxmi Tower Junction-Dhirubhai Ambani Squar Avenue Lane 3-Indian Oil Petrol Pump-Diamond Junction-Hotel Trident. Note that the event vehicle are exempted from the diversion.

Alternative route

The alternative route suggested for the said restriction on traffic movement is: vehicles coming from One BKC are required to take a left turn at Kaxmu Tower Junction-Diamond Gate No.8-take right turn at NABARD Junction-Right turn at Diamond Junction proceed to BJC by Dhirubai Ambani Square/Indian Oil Petrol Pump.

Traffic diversion around Dhirubai Square avenue

Vehicles coming from Kurla will not be allowed to enter at Dhirubai Ambani Square Avenue/Indian Oil Petrol Pump. Other than Kurla, there will be no vehicular movement to the said location from MNTL Junction, Platina Junction, Diamond Junction, BKC towards BKC Connector bridge.

Traffic diversion near Jio World Convention Centre

The vehicular movement to Jio World Convention Centre Gate No 23 from Bharat Nagar, One BKC, We Work, Godrej, BKC will remain restricted for proceeding towards American Consulate, MTNL Junction.

 

 

