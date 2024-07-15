Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Anant Ambani -Radhika Merchant wedding photographer shares ‘timeless’ moment from nuptials | See pic

Anant Ambani -Radhika Merchant wedding photographer shares ‘timeless’ moment from nuptials | See pic

Livemint

Photographer Joseph Radhik shared a 'timeless' moment from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding ceremony.

Anant Ambani -Radhika Merchant wedding photographer shares ‘timeless’ moment from nuptials | See pic

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant tied the knot in an extravagant ceremony on Friday, watched by hundreds of eminent personalities and global leaders. The wedding rituals — including the exchange of garlands and pheras — began late on Friday night and continued into the early hours of Saturday. Photographer Joseph Radhik has now shared a ‘timeless’ moment from the varmala ceremony.

“Every wedding I document…I aim to make one real moment that sticks in my memory. This is THAT moment for this wedding, a wedding that everyone will talk about for years to come," he explained on social media.

(With inputs from agencies)

