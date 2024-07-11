Will PM Modi attend Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding in Mumbai? Check who all will grace the ceremony

Several top personalities, including actors, politicians and business tycoons, are likely to attend the wedding ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

Updated11 Jul 2024, 07:53 PM IST
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant at Jio World Centre.
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant at Jio World Centre.(REUTERS)

With several high-profile personalities and politicians arriving in Mumbai for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding ceremony on July 12, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also likely to grace the wedding ceremony.

Anant Ambani will tie the knot with Radhika Merchant, daughter of pharma tycoons Viren and Shaila Merchant, at a ceremony which will take place at Jio World Convention Center in Mumbai.

Though it is not confirmed how long the Prime Minister will stay, reports said that Modi will bless the couple and leave.

Modi is likely to make a fleeting appearance.

On Saturday, July 13, the Prime Minister is also going to perform a ground-breaking ceremony and inaugurate several projects at 5.30 pm in Mumbai. Modi will also inaugurate the third-phase of Goregoan-Mulund Link Road from the ceremony at NESCO Centre in Goregoan.

Therefore, if not a wedding, the Prime Minister could attend the reception.

The Ambani and Merchant families have organised several festivities over the last few months, including celebrations in Jamnagar and a cruise party in Italy.

Mamata Banerjee to attend ceremony

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has also arrived in Mumbai to attend the wedding.

"I am going to Mumbai for the wedding of Mukesh Ambani's son. Tomorrow I have an appointment with Uddhav Thackeray. I will also meet Sharad Pawar there. There will be political discussion as we will meet after (Lok Sabha) elections. Akhilesh Yadav will also reach there, so there is a possibility that I will meet him too," CM Mamata told reporters on Thursday.

Wedding ceremonies

— The main ceremonies will commence on July 12, with the auspicious Shubh Vivah.

— On July 13, the celebrations will continue with Shubh Aashirwad.

— On July 15, the final event, Mangal Utsav or the wedding reception will take place.

Who all are attending?

Gautam Adani, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Nick Jonas, Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Aishwarya Rai-Bachchan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Yo Yo Honey Singh, Kim and Khloe Kardashian, boxer Mike Tyson, former UK prime ministers, and global business tycoons are likely to attend the wedding.

First Published:11 Jul 2024, 07:53 PM IST
