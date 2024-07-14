Anant-Radhika Wedding: Bhaichung Bhutia, Rajkumar Rao, BJP MP Ravi Kishan — A look at guest list on day 3

The lavish Ambani wedding celebrations entered its third day with a wedding reception in Mumbai. The guest list on day 3 included a slew of actors, influencers, sports icons and more.
Celebrities like Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, Ravi Kishan, Jackie Shroff, Tiger Shroff, Ravindra Jadeja and Arshdeep Singh attended the post wedding function of Anant and Radhika.
Rajkummar Rao
Bhaichung Bhutia
Congress MP Rajeev Shukla
BJP MP Ravi Kishan
Aanand L Rai
Karishma Sharma
Anusha Dandekar
Monali Thakur