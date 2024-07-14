The Ambani wedding celebrations continue with a star-studded reception in Mumbai, attended by actors, influencers, and sports icons.

The lavish Ambani wedding celebrations entered its third day with a wedding reception in Mumbai. The guest list on day 3 included a slew of actors, influencers, sports icons and more. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Celebrities like Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, Ravi Kishan, Jackie Shroff, Tiger Shroff, Ravindra Jadeja and Arshdeep Singh attended the post wedding function of Anant and Radhika.

Here are some of the attendees: Rajkummar Rao

Bhaichung Bhutia

Congress MP Rajeev Shukla

BJP MP Ravi Kishan

Aanand L Rai

Karishma Sharma

Anusha Dandekar

Monali Thakur

