Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Anant-Radhika Wedding: Bhaichung Bhutia, Rajkumar Rao, BJP MP Ravi Kishan — A look at guest list on day 3

Anant-Radhika Wedding: Bhaichung Bhutia, Rajkumar Rao, BJP MP Ravi Kishan — A look at guest list on day 3

Livemint

The Ambani wedding celebrations continue with a star-studded reception in Mumbai, attended by actors, influencers, and sports icons.

Anant-Radhika Wedding: Bhaichung Bhutia, Rajkumar Rao, BJP MP Ravi Kishan — A look at guest list on day 3

The lavish Ambani wedding celebrations entered its third day with a wedding reception in Mumbai. The guest list on day 3 included a slew of actors, influencers, sports icons and more.

Celebrities like Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, Ravi Kishan, Jackie Shroff, Tiger Shroff, Ravindra Jadeja and Arshdeep Singh attended the post wedding function of Anant and Radhika.

Here are some of the attendees:

Rajkummar Rao

Bhaichung Bhutia

Congress MP Rajeev Shukla

BJP MP Ravi Kishan

Aanand L Rai

Karishma Sharma

Anusha Dandekar

Monali Thakur

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.