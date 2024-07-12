Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Top politicians expected to attend. Find list here

Billionaire Reliance group chairman, Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani is set to marry Radhika Merchant, daughter of pharma tycoons Viren and Shaila Merchant on Thursday, July 12. The wedding, to be held at the Jio Convention centre in Mumbai's Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) on July 12, will see the who's who from the political world in attendance.

Among the top politicians, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also expected to attend the wedding, according to a report in Free Press Journal. Former President Ram Nath Kovind, Chief Ministers and senior leaders, across party lines, will also attend the gala wedding celebrations that will span over three days, according to a report in CNBC.

Here is a look at the guests from the political world:

-Prime Minister Narendra Modi Though it is not confirmed how long the Prime Minister will stay, reports suggested that he will bless the couple and leave. PM Modi is likely to make a fleeting appearance, reports suggested

-Former President Ram Nath Kovind is also expected to be among the guests at the wedding.

-Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

-Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

-Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu

-Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde

-Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis

-The Thackeray family

-West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has already arrived in Mumbai to attend the wedding. "I am going to Mumbai for the wedding of Mukesh Ambani's son," Banerjee said on Thursday.

-Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin

-Congress leader Salman Khurshid

-Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal

-Congress leader Sachin Pilot

-Congress leader Digvijaya Singh

Gandhi's not attending On July 4, Mukesh Ambani reported visited Congress leader Sonia Gandhi at her residence at 10 Janpath, to invite her to the wedding. However, no member of the Gandhi family will be present at the wedding, according to reports. Sonia Gandhi will extend her best wishes to the Ambani family, a report in ABP said.