Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Watch: PM Modi attends Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's ‘Shubh Aashirwad’ Ceremony in Mumbai
BREAKING NEWS

Watch: PM Modi attends Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's ‘Shubh Aashirwad’ Ceremony in Mumbai

Livemint

  • PM Modi attends Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's ‘Shubh Aashirwad’ Ceremony.

PM Modi attends Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's ‘Shubh Aashirwad’ Ceremony

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday attended ‘Shubh Aashirwad’ ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai. The couple got married on Friday.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.