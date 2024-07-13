BREAKING NEWS
Watch: PM Modi attends Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's ‘Shubh Aashirwad’ Ceremony in Mumbai
- PM Modi attends Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's ‘Shubh Aashirwad’ Ceremony.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday attended ‘Shubh Aashirwad’ ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai. The couple got married on Friday.
