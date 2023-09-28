The last day also known has Anant Chaturdashi of the 10-day Ganpati festival is today i.e. on 28 September. Mumbai Police will be deploying more than 19,000 personnel, including officers, to thwart any untoward incident when processions will be taken out to immerse idols of Lord Ganesha. Amid this, the weather department has also issued rainfall warning in various parts of Maharashtra today.

As per Regional Meteorological Center (RMC) Mumbai, an orange alert of heavy to very heavy rains has been issued in Ratnagiri. AS per RMC Mumbai, thunderstorm with lightning, gusty winds at isolated places is very likely. In another update, a yellow alert has been issued in Palghar, Thane, Mumbai, Raigad districts today on the last day of the Ganpati festival.

In Nashik, heavy rains lashed the city on Wednesday which lead to the discharge of water from various dams and subsequent rise of water level in Godavari river, an official said as reported by PTI. Due to heavy showers over the past few days, authorities have been discharging water from dams like Gangapur, Nandur-Madhyameshwar, Kadwa, Palkhed, Karanjwan, Waghad and Darna. On Wednesday evening, at least seven two-wheelers and a tanker parked on the premises of a business complex in Thane were damaged after a huge tree fell on them amid heavy rain. Thane received a total rainfall of 3251.99 mm between June 1 and September 27. The city had received 2795.62 mm of rainfall during the same period last year, according to TMC.

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut hit out at Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde over the rainfall situation in the state that has triggered waterlogging and floods at several parts of Maharashtra. "The whole of Nagpur is flooded; parts of Maharashtra are facing drought; why did the CM not visit those areas? Despite visiting flood-affected areas he is busy celebrating the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi with Bollywood and Tollywood celebrities?," Raut asserted while speaking at a media conference.

Coming back to Ganesh Visarjan today, an official had told PTI that, “Considering that a large number of Mumbaikars throng streets to bid adieu to Ganpati bappa on Anant Chaturdashi, Mumbai Police is ready with the deployment of personnel to avoid any kind of untoward incidents." Traffic Police personnel will ensure that traffic snarls are avoided when processions will be taken out, he said.

Today, thousands of household and public Ganesh idols will be immersed at 73 places, including at Girgaon Dadar, Juhu, Marve and Aksa beaches, on Anant Chaturdashi. The Mumbai civic body has also made preparations for the immersion processions.

All the processions in the city will be closely monitored by CCTV cameras, the official said, adding that policemen in plain clothes will mingle in the crowd to ensure that law and order is maintained. Separate control rooms will be set up to monitor the immersion processions, the official added.

(With inputs from PTI)

