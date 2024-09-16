Anant Chaturdashi 2024: Know the date, muhurat, significance and more

Anant Chaturdashi is celebrated on the last day of the 10-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival when devotees bid adieu to Lord Ganesha by his visarjan in water, signifying the deity's return to his celestial home Kailash Parvat

2024 Anant Chaturdashi: India is a land of festivals with immense cultural richness. A number of grand festivals are celebrated across the nation during the year. One of the prominent festivals observed and celebrated with much fanfare is Anant Chaturthi, celebrated by both Jains and Hindus. Anant Chaturdashi is also the last day of the 10-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival when devotees bid adieu to Lord Ganesha by his visarjan in water, signifying the deity's return to his celestial home Kailash Parvat.

Anant Chaturdashi is also dedicated to Lord Vishnu, who is worshipped in his infinite form on this holy day. Devotees observe Anant Vrat (fast) to eliminate karmic reactions, sorrows, and sufferings.

Anant Chaturdashi 2024: Date and Timings Anant Chaturdashi 2024 will be celebrated on 14th day of Shukla Paksha in the Bhadrapada month. This year, Anant Chaturdashi will be observed on Tuesday, September 17, with the puja muhurat from 06:07 AM to 11:44 AM. The Chaturdashi tithi will begin at 3:10 PM on September 16, and will end at 11:44 AM on September 17.

Shubha Muhurat and timing (Drik Pachang) Anant Chaturdashi Puja Muhurat - 6:07 AM to 11:44 AM

Duration - 5 Hours 37 Minutes

Chaturdashi Tithi Begins - 3:10 PM on Sep 16, 2024

Chaturdashi Tithi Ends - 11:44 AM on Sep 17, 2024 According to traditions, in addition to Lord Vishnu, Mother Yamuna and Sheshnag are also worshipped on this auspicious day. After the worship of Lord Vishnu, devotees tie the Anant Sutra on their arms. It is believed that Lord Vishnu resides in this thread—having 14 knots, representing the 14 worlds— and wearing it offers protection and blessings.

Anant Chaturdashi: History According to ancient mythology, when Pandavas in Mahabharat lost their kingdom to Sakuni in dyut krida and went for banishment, Lord Krishna suggested them and their wife Draupadi to observe the Anant Vrat in order to triumph over their hardships and retake their lost kingdom.

It is believed that the Anant Vrat fast has the ability to grant long-lasting rewards in this life as well as the next. To get maximum and long-lasting rewards, one must observe the fast for 14 consecutive years.